Table tennis is a game of skill enjoyed by many around the world. Ultimate Table Tennis is a table tennis league highly anticipated by players and fans.

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is India’s top table tennis league and had a run for three consecutive seasons, from 2017 to 2019.

It makes its return this year after a four-year-long hiatus.

How many teams are there in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT)?

The Ultimate Table Tennis league consists of six teams.

What are the names of UTT teams?

The following are the names of UTT teams:

Bengaluru Smashers

Chennai Lions

Dabang Delhi TTC

Goa Challengers

Puneri Paltan TT

U Mumba TT

There are 36 players in total with six from each team - four Indian players and two International players.

When and where is Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4?

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 will be hosted at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune this year. The league round-robin will be from July 13 to July 27. The semifinals will be held on July 28 and 29 and the final will be held on July 30.

What is the format of the Ultimate Table Tennis games?

Each team plays five matches. The matches played by each team are: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles - in this given order. The team can choose to play an Indian player or an International player for all fixtures except for the Mixed Doubles which is compulsorily one Indian player and one International player.

Where can the tickets be purchased?

The tickets to watch UTT in Pune can be purchased on BookMyShow now. There are two price categories for these tickets: the Stand tickets in Block A are priced at ₹99 per ticket and the Premium tickets are priced at ₹2000 per ticket.

Where or how to watch Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4?

Ultimate Table Tennis will be live broadcast on the Sports 18 SD and HD and will be live-streamed via JioCinema.