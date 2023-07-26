MagazineBuy Print

UTT day 14: Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi’s win over Chennai Lions

Riding on Sathiyan’s high-class performance, with a 3-0 wipe-out of his Chennai and India senior pro A.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 22:39 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Sathiyan Gnanasekeran of Dabang Delhi TTC in action during the match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 26th July 2023.
Sathiyan Gnanasekeran of Dabang Delhi TTC in action during the match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 26th July 2023. | Photo Credit: PAL PILLAI
infoIcon

Sathiyan Gnanasekeran of Dabang Delhi TTC in action during the match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 26th July 2023. | Photo Credit: PAL PILLAI

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan’s heroics were instrumental in helping Dabang Delhi TTC to end its Ultimate Table Tennis league stage with a double delight. Not only did the Delhi franchise avenge the loss in the third edition of UTT against Chennai Lions but, more importantly, Wednesday’s win assured itself of a top spot in the league stage and enter the semifinals in style.

Riding on Sathiyan’s high-class performance, with a 3-0 wipe-out of his Chennai and India senior pro A. Sharath Kamal, Dabang Delhi had pocketed the tie with the last of the 15 games remaining.

However, the last game - the deciding game between Chennai Lions’ rookie Prapti Sen, who got a look in with Sutirtha Mukherjee rested, and southpaw Barbora Balazova - turned out to be a cliffhanger. With both the teams tied at 42 points apiece, the winner was to be decided through a decider.

READ | Manika, Jeet sizzle as Bengaluru Smashers secure vital win over Goa Challengers

And a crucial backhand block followed by a classy backhand top-spin by Barbora at 9-9 meant it turned out to be a perfect outing for Sathiyan and Co.

Despite the loss, Chennai Lions is all but assured of a second place in the points tally. Thursday’s last league match - the Maharashtra Derby - will be a knockout match with the winner set to qualify for the semifinals.

The result:

Chennai Lions lost to Dabang Delhi TTC 6-9 (Sharath Kamal lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 10-11, 3-11, 6-11; Yangzi Liu bt Sreeja Akula 11-8, 8-11, 11-8; Sharath & Yangzi lost to Sathiyan & Barbora Balazova 7-11, 6-11, 11-7; Benedikt Duda bt Jon Persson 8-11, 11-6, 11-7; Prapti Sen lost to Balazova 6-11, 11-4, 9-11).

The standings: Dabang Delhi TTC 43 points (5 ties); Chennai Lions 42 (5); Goa Challengers 36 (5); Bengaluru Smashers 35 (5); U Mumba TT 28 (4); Puneri Paltan TT 28 (4). Thursday’s fixture: U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT (7.30pm).

