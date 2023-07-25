MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2023: Manika, Jeet sizzle as Bengaluru Smashers secure vital win over Goa Challengers

While each one of the five Bengaluru paddlers who featured in the tie played their part, Manika Batra and Jeet Chandra stood out

Published : Jul 25, 2023 22:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Manika Batra registered a clean sweep against T. Reeth Rishya, her training partner at Hyderabad, displaying her command over forehand winners.
Manika Batra registered a clean sweep against T. Reeth Rishya, her training partner at Hyderabad, displaying her command over forehand winners. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/UTT
infoIcon

Manika Batra registered a clean sweep against T. Reeth Rishya, her training partner at Hyderabad, displaying her command over forehand winners. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/UTT

Seldom do the winning and the losing outfit in a sporting contest end up with smiles on their face. Thanks to the unique format of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the same was on display at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

Bengaluru Smashers overcame Goa Challengers 9-6 in both the teams’ last league game. While Smashers’ win means it has to rely on the outcome of the last league clash between U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan TT to qualify for the semifinals, Challengers have been assured of a place in the last four.

Despite Goa’s joy, the night belonged to Bengaluru Smashers.

While each one of the five Bengaluru paddlers who featured in the tie played their part, Manika Batra and Jeet Chandra stood out. Manika registered a clean sweep against T. Reeth Rishya, her training partner at Hyderabad, displaying her command over forehand winners.

READ: Ayhika upsets World No. 26 Zhang as Dabang Delhi thrashes U Mumba TT

Incidentally, Reeth’s husband - Sanil Shetty, the only Bengaluru Smashers player who didn’t feature in the tie - was cheering for Manika as she stretched the lead to 5--1 after Kirill Gerassimenko overcame southpaw Alvaro Robles in the opening tie.

When Manika and Gerassimenko lost the mixed doubles against Reeth and Harmeet Desai, Jeet produced a stunner against Harmeet. Having lost badly against Harmeet, India’s highest-ranked paddler at No. 62 in Tuesday’s update, in a WTT event in Lagos last month, a bespectacled Jeet gave his team a ray of hope.

Riding high on his backhand topspins, Jeet, the World No. 237, surprised Harmeet. When Harmeet won the last game on the golden point, Goa knew that Suthasini Sawettabut had to win at least two games versus Natalia Bajor.

And the Thai girl, ranked No. 39 in the world, made a strong comeback against her Polish opponent in an entertaining duel dominated by rallies on both flanks.

The result
Goa Challengers lost to Bengaluru Smashers 6-9 (Alvaro Robles lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 11-3, 8-11, 5-11; T. Reeth Rishya lost to Manika Batra 5-11, 5-11, 7-11; Robles & Reeth bt Kirill & Manika 7-11, 11-8, 11-9; Harmeet Desai lost to Jeet Chandra 7-11, 7-11, 11-10, Suthasini Sawettabut bt Natalia Bajor 7-11, 11-5, 11-7).
The standings
Goa Challengers 36 points (5 ties); Chennai Lions 35 (4); Bengaluru Smashers 35 (5); Dabang Delhi TTC 33 (4); U Mumba TT 28 (4); Puneri Paltan TT 28 (4).
Wednesday’s fixture: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC (7.30pm)

Related stories

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Manika Batra /

Harmeet Desai /

Jeet Chandra /

Goa Challengers /

Bengaluru Smashers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2023: Manika, Jeet sizzle as Bengaluru Smashers secure vital win over Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to over 2400 crore supermax deal, biggest in NBA history
    AP
  3. Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition
    AP
  4. Gareth Berg, Italy cricketer and head coach, becomes oldest captain to record T20I four-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2023: Manika, Jeet sizzle as Bengaluru Smashers secure vital win over Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. UTT 2023: Ayhika upsets World No. 26 Zhang as Dabang Delhi thrashes U Mumba TT
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ultimate Table Tennis, Day 11: Puneri Paltan stays ahead of Bengaluru Smashes despite loss
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. UTT 2023: Sharath Kamal-led Chennai Lions beats Goa Challengers 11-4 in battle of table toppers
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan TT edges past Dabang Delhi TTC after Manush upsets Persson
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2023: Manika, Jeet sizzle as Bengaluru Smashers secure vital win over Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to over 2400 crore supermax deal, biggest in NBA history
    AP
  3. Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition
    AP
  4. Gareth Berg, Italy cricketer and head coach, becomes oldest captain to record T20I four-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment