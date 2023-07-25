World Racketlon: Siblings Aadirai, Aadith strike it rich

K.A. Aadith and K.A. Aadirai, the brother-sister combo, made the country proud once again, by winning two gold and a silver medal on Monday in the World Racketlon Championship in London.

After striking it rich in their maiden world championship in Austria last year, the duo was determined to repeat the feat in London and they did that in great style.

Aadirai, the younger of the two, clinched the under-21 girls’ open singles crown and later joined her British partner Holly Ranson for the under-16 doubles title. The young girl’s medal hunt did not end there. She further paired with Aadith to seal the silver in mixed doubles.

RELATED | Aadirai, Aadith ready for Racketlon World Championships

It took some time for the duo to adapt to the grass courts as they were skiddy and fast. The weather was also cold out there and they had to warm up at regular intervals as part of match preparations. But Aadith and Aadirai managed to overcome them all as the city and its people were kind and welcoming.

“We had a tough mixed doubles final against Austria’s Leon Sam and Britain’s Bethany Pye, which they won 18-21, 26-24, 21-15, 17-6. We failed to cash in on some crucial points in both table tennis and badminton and that cost us dear,” Aadith told Sportstar on Tuesday.

K.A. Aadith and K.A. Aadirai in the iconic Roehampton Club. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We did a decent job in squash but, in tennis, had to play on clay as there was a sudden downpour. It did hamper our chances,” he added.

“It could have gone our way had we enjoyed a better lead at the start but, I feel, we still did a good job,” added Aadirai, who was thrilled to spend some time at the iconic Roehampton Club in Southwest London.

With the London show over, both Aadith and Aadirai now head to the Netherlands for the World Racketlon team and singles championship scheduled to begin on August 2.