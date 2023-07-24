Title winners Zheng, Timofeeva rise in latest WTA Rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on July 24, 2023.

Qinwen Zheng and Maria Timofeeva made significant gains in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after winning their maiden Tour-level titles last week.

China’s Zheng, who beat local favourite Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the Palermo Open final on Sunday, moved up two places to 24th. Paolini gained five spots to move to 47th.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9315 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8845 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5465 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5395 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4865 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4846 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 3390 points (CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3341 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3310 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3106 points

Timofeeva got into the main draw in Budapest as a lucky loser and went on to win the title by beating Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the summit clash. Timofeeva made a massive jump of 117 spots to reach a new career-high ranking of 129. Baindl, on the other hand, moved up 23 spots to 77th.

India’s Karman Kaur Thandi, with her W60 title at Evansville, jumped 51 spots to 210.

Ana Bogdan (39th), Kayla Day (94th) and Aranxta Rus (60th) achieved new career-high rankings.