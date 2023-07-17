MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aadirai, Aadith ready for Racketlon World Championships

Aadirai’s big strengths are tennis and table tennis. “I am quite strong in both, but now I can play the other two equally well.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 18:40 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Rayan Rozario
Aadirai and Aadith are ready to showcase their skills at the Racketlon World Doubles in London.
Aadirai and Aadith are ready to showcase their skills at the Racketlon World Doubles in London. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Aadirai and Aadith are ready to showcase their skills at the Racketlon World Doubles in London. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a great first impression in the 2022 FIR Racketlon World Championship in Austria, Aadirai and Aadith, the brother and sister duo, hope to do one better in the Racketlon World doubles in London (July 20-23) and the teams and singles in Rotterdam Netherlands (August 2-6).

Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

“I believe it’s going to be a bit difficult as the expectations are more having won the under-16 girls’ singles and the mixed doubles title with my brother in Austria. But, I am ready for the challenge,” said Aadirai, the younger of the two.

She played some tough matches in her maiden Worlds but stunned all with a delightful double.

“True but, this time around, I feel my opponents might come up with a better game plan. I have my own plans too and have worked hard to give my best in all four (tennis, table tennis, badminton and squash),” she said.

Aadirai’s big strengths are tennis and table tennis. “I am quite strong in both, but now I can play the other two equally well.

Playing all four well requires a lot of study and effort as each racket is different and one must be able to shift gears from one to another within a small time frame. The racket grip and movements also matter,” she added.

But the young champion, who trains at the PSG Tech courts, wants to stay as calm as possible. “I feel it is mostly the mind that needs to be sharp, and I have done a bit of training too. That’s going to make the difference when I step on the courts in the Worlds.”

Aadith, on the other hand, gave his best as well but lost in the under-16 singles quarterfinal. “It was heartbreaking but I put that behind me and came back the next day to win the mixed doubles title with my sister. She played a big part in the win,” he said.

“I am a lot more informed now about the players and their style of play. In fact, we travelled to Mumbai specially for some squash training as we have zero players in Coimbatore. But, this year, I am better prepared in all four as well and you will see it on court,” he assured.

Related Topics

FIR Racketlon World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Future looks bright for India’s under-14 No. 1 tennis player K Hruthik
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Shakeel, Saud help Pakistan counter Sri Lanka’s spin in Day 2
    AFP
  3. Aadirai, Aadith ready for Racketlon World Championships
    Rayan Rozario
  4. India A vs Nepal ACC Emerging Asia Cup Live Score: India 139/1; Abhishek falls on 87
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Aadirai, Aadith ready for Racketlon World Championships
    Rayan Rozario
  2. Tour de France 2023: Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey; Poels soloes to victory in stage 15
    AP
  3. Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard retains lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Future looks bright for India’s under-14 No. 1 tennis player K Hruthik
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Shakeel, Saud help Pakistan counter Sri Lanka’s spin in Day 2
    AFP
  3. Aadirai, Aadith ready for Racketlon World Championships
    Rayan Rozario
  4. India A vs Nepal ACC Emerging Asia Cup Live Score: India 139/1; Abhishek falls on 87
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment