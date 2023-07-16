MagazineBuy Print

Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet here.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 22:29 IST , Silesia (Poland) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet here.

National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.

He joins four 20km race walkers -- Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men’s event and Priyanka Goswami in women’s event -- and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
