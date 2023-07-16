Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet here.
National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.
The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.
He joins four 20km race walkers -- Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men’s event and Priyanka Goswami in women’s event -- and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.
Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.
