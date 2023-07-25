MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office

In January this year, the ATP said there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev made by another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 07:20 IST , HAMBURG - 1 MIN READ

AP
Alexander Zverev from Germany speaks during an interview during the Hamburg European Open tournament, at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Alexander Zverev from Germany speaks during an interview during the Hamburg European Open tournament, at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev from Germany speaks during an interview during the Hamburg European Open tournament, at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star.

“From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that,” Zverev said at the Hamburg European Open on Monday in comments reported by news agency  DPA.

DPA reported the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev was accused of assault. The court did not provide further details.

Also Read: ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal returns to Top 200

Broadcaster  RTL was the first to break the news of the application on Friday.  RTL reported the alleged injured party was Zverev’s former partner Brenda Patea, who gave birth to their daughter in March 2021.

In January this year, the ATP said there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev made by another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

Zverev has consistently denied the allegations.

Zverev, ranked 19th, is due to play Slovakian player Alex Molcan in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
  2. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India wins series 1-0 after match drawn due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  5. IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights, Day 5: Rain plays spoilsport, match ends in draw; India wins series 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
  2. Title winners Zheng, Timofeeva rise in latest WTA Rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal returns to Top 200
    Team Sportstar
  4. Karman Thandi wins ITF title in USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Adrian Mannarino wins at Newport, ends great week for American Alex Michelsen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
  2. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India wins series 1-0 after match drawn due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  5. IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights, Day 5: Rain plays spoilsport, match ends in draw; India wins series 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment