UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan TT edges past Dabang Delhi TTC after Manush upsets Persson

Despite favourite Omar Assar conceding a game against Sathiyan and Matelova losing to Balazova in the singles, the Indian duo of Manush and Archana Kamath tilted the tie in Puneri’s favour.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 22:35 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Manush Shah in action during the UTT 2023 match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TT in Pune.
Manush Shah in action during the UTT 2023 match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TT in Pune. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Manush Shah in action during the UTT 2023 match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TT in Pune. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

A serve is considered the most vital aspect in an extremely technical and complex game, even at the highest level. An error while serving can cost a player, dear.

The same was on display on Friday night during Ultimate Table Tennis season four at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Had it not been for Captain G. Sathiyan’s service error in the opening game of mixed doubles rubber, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. would have ended up on the winning side versus Puneri Paltan TT, despite Manush Shah pulling off a heist against Jon Persson.

In the end, it was Paltan - with a large group of school kids cheering for the home franchise - sneaked through to an 8-7 win.

Read More: Sathiyan: Hope I can peak again at right time heading into Asian Games

Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova - both of whom had been involved in highly entertaining singles ties - had been tied at 10-all against Manush and Hana Matelova. Sathiyan then stiffened up and netted his serve on the golden point - a UTT unique feature with deuce having been done away with a mini tie-break at 10-all.

The Dabang pair made a strong comeback and won the next two games. But in the eventual outcome, that missed serve may have cost Delhi dear.

For Puneri Paltan, despite favourite Omar Assar conceding a game against Sathiyan and Matelova losing to Balazova in the singles, the Indian duo of Manush and Archana Kamath tilted the tie in its favour.

While Manush, the bespectacled southpaw, accounted for Sweden’s Jon Persson to level the tie at six games apiece, Archana then outpaced Sreeja Akula in the deciding game.

The results
Dabang Delhi T.T.C. lost to Puneri Paltan TT 7-8 (Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Omar Assar 11-6, 8-11, 4-11; Barbora Balazova bt Hana Matelova 2-11, 11-10, 11-10; Sathiyan & Barbora bt Manush Shah & Hana 10-11, 11-4, 11-7; Jon Persson lost to Manush 10-11, 11-8, 4-11; Sreeja Akula lost to Archana Kamath 4-11, 11-7, 6-11).

Related Topics

UTT 2023 /

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Sreeja Akula /

Archana Kamath /

Manush Shah

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

