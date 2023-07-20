MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2023: Bengaluru Smashers stuns defending champion Chennai Lions

UTT 2023: Bengaluru Smashers overcame Sharath Kamal-led Chennai Lions 8-7 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 22:21 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Bengaluru Smashers’ Manika Batra in action against Chennai Lions in Pune in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Thursday.
Bengaluru Smashers’ Manika Batra in action against Chennai Lions in Pune in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Bengaluru Smashers’ Manika Batra in action against Chennai Lions in Pune in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was the first-ever South Indian Derby in the Ultimate Table Tennis, that too with a touch of local flavour. And the home support for the Bengaluru Smashers, with Pune-based owners, helped the UTT debutant stun defending champion Chennai Lions to register its maiden victory in the tournament.

With captain Manika Batra and seasoned Kirill Gerassimenko playing the star act, and debutant Jeet Chandra and Natalia Bojor playing the supporting role to perfection, the Bengaluru Smashers overcame Sharath Kamal-led Lions 8-7 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

Gerassimenko, who had run over Sharath in the opening round of the WTT Star Contender event in Goa in March, faced stiff resistance from the veteran. However, Sharath’s powerful forehands were not good enough for him to breach Gerassimenko’s backhand wall as Sharath could only manage to win a solitary game.

Manika then doubled the Smashers’ lead, overcoming Sutirtha Mukherjee in a grudge match. Manika and Sutirtha were involved in a long-draw controversy since the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics and the rivalry was on display in the intense affair.

Eventually, Manika’s supremacy with a long-pimpled rubber off backhand reigned supreme against Sutirtha’s inaccurate forehand with soft pimples.

The mixed doubles affair, with Yangzi Liu as Sharath’s partner, also went in Manika and Gerassimenko’s favour with the same margin.

Despite trailing 6-3, Chennai Lions banked on southpaw Benedikt Duda, the World No. 33, to level the tie by maintaining a clean slate against rookie Jeet Chandra. However, Jeet, replacing Sanil Shetty who had failed to win a single game in the first two ties, stunned Duda with his consistent forehand winners to snatch a point.

Inspired by bespectacled Jeet’s performance, Natalia Bojor sealed the deal in Bengaluru’s favour by snatching the first game off favourite Yangzi Liu.

RESULTS
Chennai Lions lost to Bengaluru Smashers 7-8 (A. Sharath Kamal lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 10-11, 11-7, 10-11; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Manika Batra 6-11, 11-10, 8-11; Sharath & Yangzi Liu lost to Kirill & Manika 11-6, 9-11, 7-11; Benedikt Duda bt Jeet Chandra 9-11, 11-9, 11-7; Yangzi bt Natalia Bojor 5-11, 11-9, 6-11).
FRIDAY’S FIXTURE
Puneri Paltan TT vs Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Manika Batra /

Sharath Kamal

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

