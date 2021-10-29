More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Contender: Sathiyan-Harmeet in doubles final G. Sathiyan had a mixed day in the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis as he reached the men’s doubles final, but lost in the men's singles quarterfinal and mixed doubles semifinal. Team Sportstar TUNIS 29 October, 2021 22:58 IST Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will take on France's Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin in the men's doubles final on Saturday. - Getty Images/ File Image Team Sportstar TUNIS 29 October, 2021 22:58 IST G. Sathiyan had a mixed day in the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis here on Friday. The 28-year-old Indian reached the men’s doubles final, but lost in the singles quarterfinal and mixed doubles semifinal.Sathiyan went down to lower-ranked Dang Qiu of Germany 5-11, 15-17, 6-11 in singles. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai entered the men’s doubles title clash with a hard-fought 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 win over Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary. They will meet Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin of France on Saturday.However, Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan of France downed Sathiyan and Manika Batra 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in the mixed doubles semifinals.On Thursday, Sathiyan defeated Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in singles pre-quarterfinal.The results:Men: Singles, Quarterfinal: Dang Qiu (Ger) bt G. Sathiyan 11-5, 17-15, 11-6 Pre-quarterfinal: Sathiyan bt Ibrahima Diaw (Sen) 11-6, 11-9, 11-9.Doubles, Semifinal: Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai bt Nandor Ecseli & Adam Szudi (Hun) 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Emmanuel Lebesson & Alexandra Cassin (Fra) bt Tomas Polansky & Jiri Martinko (Cze) 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-5. Mixed doubles, Semifinal: Emmanuel Lebesson & Jia Nan Yuan (Fra) bt Sathiyan & Manika Batra 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :