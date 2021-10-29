World Table Tennis Contender: Sathiyan-Harmeet in doubles final

G. Sathiyan had a mixed day in the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis here on Friday. The 28-year-old Indian reached the men’s doubles final, but lost in the singles quarterfinal and mixed doubles semifinal.

Sathiyan went down to lower-ranked Dang Qiu of Germany 5-11, 15-17, 6-11 in singles. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai entered the men’s doubles title clash with a hard-fought 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 win over Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary. They will meet Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin of France on Saturday.

However, Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan of France downed Sathiyan and Manika Batra 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in the mixed doubles semifinals.

On Thursday, Sathiyan defeated Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in singles pre-quarterfinal.