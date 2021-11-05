More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Contender: Two Indian pairs sail into semifinals Manika Batra and Archana Kamath made the cut in women's doubles while and in mixed doubles, Archana partnered Manav Thakkar secured a quarterfinal win. Team Sportstar LASKO 05 November, 2021 17:29 IST In a women's doubles quarterfinal contest, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar LASKO 05 November, 2021 17:29 IST Two Indian pairs, one in women's doubles and one in mixed doubles, made it to the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko here on Friday. In a women's doubles quarterfinal contest, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 and in mixed doubles last-eight clash, Archana partnered Manav Thakkar to outwit the Aussie pair of Qian Yang and Dillon Chambers 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.ALSO READ | Ganeshan nominated Co-Chairman by ATTURESULTSWomen's: Doubles (Quarterfinals): Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Lucie Gauthier & Audrey Zarif (Fra) 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6.Mixed Doubles (Quarterfinals): Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath bt Dillon Chambers & Qian Yang (Aus) 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.Men's: Singles (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Alberto Mino (Ecu) 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Yuto Kizukuri (Jpn) bt Sharath Kamal 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-2; doubles (rd of 16): Robin Devos & Florent Lambiet (Bel) bt S. Snehit & Jeet Chandra 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8; Vincent Picard & Bastian Rembert (Fra) bt Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-8.Women's: Singles (round of 32): Manika Batra bt Tatiana Kukulkova (Svk) 11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13; Barbora Balazova (Svk) bt Archana Kamath 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12; Yana Naskova (Rus) bt Sreeja Akula 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 2-11, 11-9; Doubles (rd. of 16): Archana Kamath-Manika Batra bt Elizabet Abraamian & Yana Naskova (Rus) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4.Mixed doubles (round of 16): Wang Chuqin & Wang Yidi (Chn) bt G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra 14-12, 11-0, 11-6. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :