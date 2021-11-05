World Table Tennis Contender: Two Indian pairs sail into semifinals

Two Indian pairs, one in women's doubles and one in mixed doubles, made it to the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko here on Friday.

In a women's doubles quarterfinal contest, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath edged out Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 and in mixed doubles last-eight clash, Archana partnered Manav Thakkar to outwit the Aussie pair of Qian Yang and Dillon Chambers 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.

