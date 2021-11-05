Amalraj denied US visa, in danger of missing out on TT World Championships

Former National champion and Arjuna Awardee Anthony Amalraj looks to be in danger of missing out on the World table tennis championships (individual) to be held in Houston, USA from November 23 to 29.



The 35-year-old, who has been provisionally selected for the Worlds as part of the four-member Indian men's team, had applied for the American visa twice (mandatory) in the 'Emergency Request' category, but was denied both times. His next appointment with the Embassy in Chennai falls on March 5 next year.

RELATED| World Table Tennis Contender: Two Indian pairs sail into semifinals



A perplexed Amalraj tweeted: "Visa papers are ready but not able to get an appointment for visa. Kindly help."--tagging PMO India, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, External Affairs, SAI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office, among others.

I'm selected into 4- member table tennis team for the prestigious World TT Cships @ Houston (USA).

Visa papers are ready but not able to get appt for visa.

Kindly help.@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @CMOTamilnadu @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @DGSAI @MEAIndia @USAndIndia — Amal Raj (@amalrajtt) November 5, 2021

Later, speaking to Sportstar from Lasko (Slovenia) where he is playing the WTT Contender tournament, Amalraj said: "I humbly request the External Affairs Ministry to intervene and ensure I take part in the World Championships."