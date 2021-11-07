WTT Contender Lasko: Manika and Archana clinch women's doubles crown

India's Manika Batra and Archana Kamath produced a clinical performance to defeat the Diaz sisters, Melanie and Adriana 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 to win the women's doubles crown at the World Table Tennis Contender here on Sunday.



In what was expected to be a tough contest against the fourth-seeded pair from Puerto Rico, the Indians came up with a dominant display to bag the title in around 25 minutes.

The Indian duo was on top of its game from the beginning. Manika and Archana seldom had any problem in the first game as they established a healthy lead. The second game was on equal terms till 7-7 before Manika's forehand and under-spin backhand serves backed by Archana's quickness helped the team sail through.



The Puerto Rican sisters finally showed up in the third game with Melanie serving well and attacking with aplomb while Adriana played second fiddle. Melanie and Adriana had three game points at 10-7, but Manika and Archana won five points on the trot to win their first crown as a pair.