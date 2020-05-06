Tennis Videos

Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital

Ashleigh Barty and Pat Rafter visit a Brisbane hospital and play tennis with a couple of the healthcare workers on the hospital's rooftop.

06 May, 2020 15:06 IST
