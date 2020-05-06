Tennis Videos Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital Ashleigh Barty and Pat Rafter visit a Brisbane hospital and play tennis with a couple of the healthcare workers on the hospital's rooftop. Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 15:06 IST Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 15:06 IST Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire More Videos Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross