Tennis Videos WATCH: French Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic, Kvitova enter fourth round Canadian Fernandez pushed Petra Kvitova to the limit but the Czech held fort to make the last 16; Novak Djokovic had no such trouble against Colombian Galan and booked his place in the fourth round. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 10:34 IST Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 10:34 IST Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights Watch: Nadal, Svitolina, Zverev in action from French Open Day 04 - Highlights French Open: Day Three highlights More Videos French Open: Nadal adapting to 'different' Roland Garros French Open: Serena Williams overcomes shaky start to defeat Kristie Ahn French Open, Day 1 Review: Wawrinka rolls back the years, Halep eases into second round Tsitsipas sees off Garin to reach Hamburg final French Open: Djokovic concedes Nadal favourite to win Halep hopeful of birthday treat at French Open Tsitsipas overcomes Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarters Novak Djokovic - the master of Masters