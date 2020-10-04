Tennis Videos

WATCH: French Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic, Kvitova enter fourth round

Canadian Fernandez pushed Petra Kvitova to the limit but the Czech held fort to make the last 16; Novak Djokovic had no such trouble against Colombian Galan and booked his place in the fourth round.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 October, 2020 10:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 October, 2020 10:34 IST
Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out
WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights
Watch: Nadal, Svitolina, Zverev in action from French Open Day 04 - Highlights
French Open: Day Three highlights
 More Videos
French Open: Nadal adapting to 'different' Roland Garros
French Open: Serena Williams overcomes shaky start to defeat Kristie Ahn
French Open, Day 1 Review: Wawrinka rolls back the years, Halep eases into second round
Tsitsipas sees off Garin to reach Hamburg final
French Open: Djokovic concedes Nadal favourite to win
Halep hopeful of birthday treat at French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas overcomes Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarters
Novak Djokovic - the master of Masters
 Related