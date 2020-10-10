French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title

World No. 1 Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth French Open final, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a match where he had a match point in the third set.

The Serbian will meet 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final. Meanwhile, Nadal reached his 13th French Open final with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years while Nadal will be aiming for his 100th French Open victory along with 13th title.