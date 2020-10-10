Tennis Videos French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title Novak Djokovic set up a French Open final clash against 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who brushed aside Diego Schwartzman to reach his 13th final. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 08:49 IST Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 08:49 IST World No. 1 Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth French Open final, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a match where he had a match point in the third set.The Serbian will meet 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final. Meanwhile, Nadal reached his 13th French Open final with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years while Nadal will be aiming for his 100th French Open victory along with 13th title. French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek More Videos French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance Nadal ready for Schwartzman challenge in French Open WATCH: French Open Day 10 Highlights - Schwartzman shocks Thiem; Podoroska, Nadal in semis WATCH: French Open Day 9 Highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas through to last eight WATCH: French Open Day 8 Highlights: Zverev, Halep crash out; Nadal on course WATCH: French Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic, Kvitova enter fourth round Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out