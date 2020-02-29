Tennis Videos WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Novak Djokovic survived a difficult battle with Gael Monfils on Friday to secure a place in the final of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships. Team Sportstar 29 February, 2020 13:54 IST WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Team Sportstar 29 February, 2020 13:54 IST WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Qatar Open: Barty beats Muguruza to set up Kvitova semis clash Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd More Videos Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title Australian Open - Day 6 Highlights