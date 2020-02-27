Tennis Videos

Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd

Ons Jabeur didn't disappoint the thousands of Tunisians in the stands in Doha as she secured the biggest win of her career against Karolina Pliskova.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 February, 2020 13:03 IST

Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 February, 2020 13:03 IST
Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments'
WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match
 More Videos
WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title
Sofia Kenin
Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin
Sofia Kenin savours the moment after winning the Australian Open.
Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title
Australian Open - Day 6 Highlights
Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes
WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang
 Related