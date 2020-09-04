Tennis Videos Stephens proud of strong African American presence at US Open United States tennis star Sloane Stephens is hoping that the strong African American presence at the US Open can inspire a new generation. Team Sportstar 04 September, 2020 15:48 IST Team Sportstar 04 September, 2020 15:48 IST Stephens proud of strong African American presence at US Open US Open: Serena stylish while Murray bows out in second round Sport is important to troubled Belarus: Azarenka US Open: Djokovic sails on, Pliskova exits More Videos Dealing with union plan fall out has not been easy, says Djokovic Kim Clijsters unsure of future after US Open ouster US Open: Day 1 Review - top seeds cruise but Gauff crashes out US Open Highlights: Djokovic vs Dzumhur U.S. Open Preview: Serena chasing 24, Murray's return and missing fans Serena Williams gunning for 24th Grand Slam Osaka gives Azarenka walkover in Western and Southern Open final Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka at Western and Southern Open