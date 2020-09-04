Tennis Videos

US Open: Serena stylish while Murray bows out in second round

The best of the action from day four of the US Open on Friday as Serena Williams defeated Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets.

04 September, 2020 15:13 IST
