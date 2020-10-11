Tennis Videos Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year U.S.'s Sofia Kenin reflects on her season after finishing as runner up at the French Open. Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 10:50 IST Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 10:50 IST Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title More Videos Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance Nadal ready for Schwartzman challenge in French Open WATCH: French Open Day 10 Highlights - Schwartzman shocks Thiem; Podoroska, Nadal in semis WATCH: French Open Day 9 Highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas through to last eight