Tennis Videos

Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation

Rafael Nadal, at 33, became the oldest year-end world number one at the ATP World Tour finals and thanked his family at the presentation.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 14:27 IST

Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 14:27 IST
Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation
'This is bull****!' - Nadal rages as journalist questions marriage
Novak Djokovic: Dominic Thiem was just phenomenal
Stefanos Tsitsipas: I don't hate Daniil Medvedev!
 More Videos
Rafael Nadal lacked "competitive spirit" in Alexander Zverev ATP Finals loss
Important to do prior homework - Djokovic
Alex De Minaur goes down to Jannik Sinner in Next-Gen ATP Finals
Ashleigh Barty claims record prize for winning WTA Finals
Novak Djokovic beats Denis Shapovalov to win fifth Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic overcomes Dimitrov to reach Paris Masters final
Novak Djokovic (left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Djokovic ready for Paris showdown with Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal
Paris Masters: Nadal beats Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4