Tennis

2023 Roland-Garros: Alcaraz says he is just ‘one of the favourites’ ahead of French Open

In the absence of 14-time and defending champion Rafael Nadal, who will miss the clay court tournament through injury, the focus is on Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Reuters
France 26 May, 2023 02:56 IST
France 26 May, 2023 02:56 IST
Having been placed in the same half of the draw as 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the 20-year-old Spaniard said he was keen to manage his own expectations.

Having been placed in the same half of the draw as 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the 20-year-old Spaniard said he was keen to manage his own expectations. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the absence of 14-time and defending champion Rafael Nadal, who will miss the clay court tournament through injury, the focus is on Alcaraz and Djokovic.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, who will be fighting for his first French Open title, does not consider himself favourite to win, saying his main priority is to enjoy the tournament beyond defending his ranking.

Having been placed in the same half of the draw as 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Thursday, the 20-year-old Spaniard said he was keen to manage his own expectations.

“I’m going to try to do my best and that’s all I’m thinking about,” Alcaraz said on Thursday at a promotional event where he played with children ahead of the tournament.

Also Read
French Open 2023: Storylines, draws, prize money, live streaming info

“I’m not the favourite, but of course I can say I’m one of them. I don’t have a lot of pressure, as I said before I just enjoy myself and try not to think about the pressure..

“I come here to enjoy, to show my best tennis. And of course I’ll try to do a good result, but it’s not the only thing I think about,” he added.

In the absence of 14-time and defending champion Rafael Nadal, who will miss the clay court tournament through injury, the focus is on Alcaraz and Djokovic.

“I don’t know if it’s that up-for-grabs (the title). I don’t know who could beat Carlos (Alcaraz), there aren’t many who can beat Carlos or (Novak) Djokovic. They are not easy to beat. I do not know if (Holger) Rune or (Daniil) Medvedev are going to do well,” said coach Toni Nadal, who also talked about his nephew’s absence.

“Unfortunately, my nephew can’t come. He’s injured and has to recover to be competitive... but I hope that, in 2024, he’ll be well enough to try to come here,” he added.

Alcaraz could face some potentially challenging duels on his way to a possible semi-final against world number three Djokovic, with 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the top quarter of the draw.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us