From one Olympic medallist to another: Abhinav Bindra wishes Leander Paes on 50th birthday

Published : Jun 17, 2023 07:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Dear Leander,

As you turn 50, I wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate your incredible journey and the profound impact you have had on the world of sport. Your unwavering resilience, sense of duty to serve India, and indomitable spirit have inspired millions of athletes, including myself, throughout the nation.

I still remember the day you stood on the podium at the Atlanta Olympics, clutching the bronze medal with pride. It was a historic moment that reverberated across the country and ignited a flame of hope in the hearts of aspiring athletes. As I was just starting my own journey in sports, your achievement served as a powerful inspiration, showcasing that dreams can be realised with unwavering determination and unwavering spirit.

Your fighting spirit, Leander, has always been a powerful reminder to every athlete to never give up, regardless of the challenges faced along the way. Your ability to rise above adversity, push boundaries, and continuously reinvent yourself has been awe-inspiring. You have taught us that success is not solely measured by the number of victories, but by the strength of character and resilience displayed in the face of setbacks.

Beyond your individual achievements, it is your unwavering sense of duty to represent our nation that truly sets you apart. You have carried the tricolour with immense pride, representing India on the global stage and bringing honour to our land. Your commitment to the sport and dedication to excellence have made you a true ambassador, not just for tennis but for the spirit of Indian sportsmanship.

Leander, on this momentous occasion, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the immense inspiration you have been to me and countless athletes across India. Your journey embodies the spirit of perseverance, and your achievements have paved the way for future generations to dream big and strive for greatness.

As you celebrate your 50th birthday, may this milestone be a time of reflection, joy, and fulfillment. May you continue to inspire, empower, and uplift those around you with your infectious energy and unwavering passion. Thank you for being a shining example of resilience and an extraordinary role model.

Happy 50th birthday, dear Leander!

With heartfelt wishes,

Abhinav Bindra