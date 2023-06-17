Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

From one Olympic medallist to another: Abhinav Bindra wishes Leander Paes on 50th birthday

Abhinav Bindra wishes fellow Olympic medallist Leander Paes on his 50th birthday and celebrates his achievements in a heartfelt note to the tennis legend.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 07:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Abhinav Bindra
FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra (left), gold medallist in 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Leander Paes (right), bronze medallist in men’s singles tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra (left), gold medallist in 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Leander Paes (right), bronze medallist in men’s singles tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra (left), gold medallist in 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Leander Paes (right), bronze medallist in men’s singles tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Dear Leander,

As you turn 50, I wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate your incredible journey and the profound impact you have had on the world of sport. Your unwavering resilience, sense of duty to serve India, and indomitable spirit have inspired millions of athletes, including myself, throughout the nation.

I still remember the day you stood on the podium at the Atlanta Olympics, clutching the bronze medal with pride. It was a historic moment that reverberated across the country and ignited a flame of hope in the hearts of aspiring athletes. As I was just starting my own journey in sports, your achievement served as a powerful inspiration, showcasing that dreams can be realised with unwavering determination and unwavering spirit.

From left to right: Abhinav Bindra, Leander Paes and Neeraj Chopra at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on March 19, 2022.

From left to right: Abhinav Bindra, Leander Paes and Neeraj Chopra at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on March 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu

Your fighting spirit, Leander, has always been a powerful reminder to every athlete to never give up, regardless of the challenges faced along the way. Your ability to rise above adversity, push boundaries, and continuously reinvent yourself has been awe-inspiring. You have taught us that success is not solely measured by the number of victories, but by the strength of character and resilience displayed in the face of setbacks.

Beyond your individual achievements, it is your unwavering sense of duty to represent our nation that truly sets you apart. You have carried the tricolour with immense pride, representing India on the global stage and bringing honour to our land. Your commitment to the sport and dedication to excellence have made you a true ambassador, not just for tennis but for the spirit of Indian sportsmanship.

Leander, on this momentous occasion, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the immense inspiration you have been to me and countless athletes across India. Your journey embodies the spirit of perseverance, and your achievements have paved the way for future generations to dream big and strive for greatness.

As you celebrate your 50th birthday, may this milestone be a time of reflection, joy, and fulfillment. May you continue to inspire, empower, and uplift those around you with your infectious energy and unwavering passion. Thank you for being a shining example of resilience and an extraordinary role model.

Happy 50th birthday, dear Leander!

With heartfelt wishes,

Abhinav Bindra

Related Topics

Abhinav Bindra /

Leander Paes /

Atlanta Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From one Olympic medallist to another: Abhinav Bindra wishes Leander Paes on 50th birthday
    Abhinav Bindra
  2. Leander Paes turns 50: History-maker at Olympics, Davis Cup legend and more
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. From one Olympic medallist to another: Abhinav Bindra wishes Leander Paes on 50th birthday
    Abhinav Bindra
  2. Leander Paes turns 50: History-maker at Olympics, Davis Cup legend and more
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals
    AP
  5. Petru-Alexandru Luncanu handed five-year ban for match-fixing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From one Olympic medallist to another: Abhinav Bindra wishes Leander Paes on 50th birthday
    Abhinav Bindra
  2. Leander Paes turns 50: History-maker at Olympics, Davis Cup legend and more
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment