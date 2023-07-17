List of Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era: Alcaraz becomes third-youngest winner after Borg, Becker

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday with a five-set victory over four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), Alcaraz is the 22nd different men’s singles winner at The Championships. He is the third Spanish champion after Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era).

Alcaraz is the third youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):