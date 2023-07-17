List of Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era: Alcaraz becomes third-youngest winner after Borg, Becker

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday with a five-set victory over four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.
Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), Alcaraz is the 22nd different men’s singles winner at The Championships. He is the third Spanish champion after Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era).
Alcaraz is the third youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.
Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras.
Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|1-6, 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
|6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|2020
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Kevin Anderson (South Africa)
|6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Marin Cilic (Croatia)
|6–3, 6–1, 6–4
|2016
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Milos Raonic (Canada)
|6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
|2013
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|6–4, 7–5, 6–4
|2012
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
|6–3, 7–5, 6–4
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
|2007
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
|2006
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
|2005
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
|2004
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
|2003
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Mark Philippoussis
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
|David Nalbandian (Argentina)
|6–1, 6–3, 6–2
|2001
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
|2000
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
|1999
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 7–5
|1998
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
|1997
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Cedric Pioline (France)
|6–4, 6–2, 6–4
|1996
|Richard Krajicek (Netherlands)
|MaliVai Washington (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–3
|1995
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
|1994
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
|1993
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Jim Courier (USA)
|7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
|1992
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
|1991
|Michael Stich (Germany)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
|1990
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
|1989
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
|1988
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
|1987
|Pat Cash (Australia)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
|1986
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|6–4, 6–3, 7–5
|1985
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Kevin Curren (USA)
|6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
|1984
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–2
|1983
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Chris Lewis (New Zealand)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–2
|1982
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
|1981
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
|1980
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
|1979
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
|1978
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–3
|1977
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1976
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|6–4, 6–2, 9–7
|1975
|Arthur Ashe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1974
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–4
|1973
|Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia)
|Alex Metreveli (USSR)
|6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
|1972
|Stan Smith (USA)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
|1971
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Stan Smith (USA)
|6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
|1970
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
|1969
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|1968
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|Tony Roche (Australia)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–2
Latest on Sportstar
- List of Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era: Alcaraz becomes third-youngest winner after Borg, Becker
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in men’s final, Hsieh-Strycova pair clinches women’s doubles title
- List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title
- Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller, wins maiden title at The Championships
- Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets, wins maiden Wimbledon title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE