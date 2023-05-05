Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid Open final on birthday

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by reaching the Madrid Open final with an entertaining 6-4, 6-3 win over Borna Coric on Friday.

The world number two was at his best to defeat the Croatian, who pushed him hard but ultimately came up short against the Spaniard.

Alcaraz, reaching his fourth Masters 1000 final, broke for a 3-2 lead in a tight first set and served it out.

Also Read Rafael Nadal pulls out of Italian Open

The US Open champion broke for 2-1 in the second set and, after Coric immediately hit back, did so again for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated.

Alcaraz sealed the match with another break when Coric went long, ensuring he reached the final only dropping one set en route, against Emil Ruusuvuori.

The top seed was able to celebrate with a birthday cake, offered to him by the tournament organisers after his victory.

Later Friday, lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff faces Aslan Karatsev in the other semifinal -- the same opponent who knocked him out in qualifying.

The women’s final between the world number one Iga Swiatek and number two, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday.