Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Jarry 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Nicolas Jarry in the third round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 04:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (right) in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (right) in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (right) in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Nicolas Jarry in the third round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Saturday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the sixth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The third-round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Nicolas Jarry will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the match after a slightly wobbly second-round win over Frenchman Alexandre Muller on Friday. The 20-year-old Spaniard made 39 unforced errors during his 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 triumph of World No. 84 Muller.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

He next faces 25th seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile, who comes into the third-round clash after a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australian Jason Kubler.

The 27-year-old Jarry is having the best season of his life with a win-loss record of 22-10 and two titles in Geneva and Santiago. However, on grass, his all-time best performance has been a quarterfinal finish at Halle last month.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Alcaraz: 1 | Jarry: 0

Alcaraz and Jarry have faced each other only once which was on clay in the semifinals of the ATP500 event in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year where the Spaniard came from a set down to win 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-0.

Jarry has never gone past the third round of Wimbledon while Alcaraz’s best performance at the grass Major came last year when he reached the fourth round.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Alexandre Muller

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
