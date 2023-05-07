Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the men’s singles final of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

World No.2 Alcaraz beat Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal on his 20th birthday on Friday. The Spaniard is looking to join compatriot and 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal as the only back-to-back winners in the history of the ATP 1000 event. Nadal, who is a five-time Madrid Open champion, won consecutive titles in 2013-14.

When to watch Alcaraz vs Struff Madrid Open final? The men’s singles final of the 2023 Madrid Open between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff will begin at 10PM IST. Where to watch Alcaraz vs Struff Madrid Open final in India? The men’s singles final of the 2023 Madrid Open between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff will be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website in India.

Struff had lost to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying but got into the main draw as a lucky loser. The 33-year-old German beat American Ben Shelton, Dusan Lajovic, Pedro Cachin and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before defeating Karatsev in the semifinals. He is the first-ever lucky loser to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event since the series began in 1990.

Alcaraz and Struff have faced each other twice - both times in Grand Slams. While Struff won the 2021 French Open third-round meeting 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3, the Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in first-round of last year’s Wimbledon.