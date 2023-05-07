Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the men’s singles final of the Madrid Open on Sunday.
World No.2 Alcaraz beat Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal on his 20th birthday on Friday. The Spaniard is looking to join compatriot and 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal as the only back-to-back winners in the history of the ATP 1000 event. Nadal, who is a five-time Madrid Open champion, won consecutive titles in 2013-14.
Struff had lost to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying but got into the main draw as a lucky loser. The 33-year-old German beat American Ben Shelton, Dusan Lajovic, Pedro Cachin and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before defeating Karatsev in the semifinals. He is the first-ever lucky loser to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event since the series began in 1990.
Alcaraz and Struff have faced each other twice - both times in Grand Slams. While Struff won the 2021 French Open third-round meeting 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3, the Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in first-round of last year’s Wimbledon.