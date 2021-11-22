After ATP Finals victory, Zverev gunning for maiden Grand Slam title

Germany’s Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy on Sunday and the World No. 3 said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season.

Zverev defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the final in Turin after he beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

The 24-year-old has won six titles this year, including the Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati. But the German has yet to win a Grand Slam title, coming closest when he reached the 2020 US Open final before losing to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller.

ALSO READ - Tennis will still flourish after big three - Medvedev

“Look, I’ve won on every level except for the Slams,” Zverev told Serbia’s Sport Klub television after Sunday’s win.

“It’s the only thing I’m missing and I’ll do whatever I can to change that next season. I’m already looking forward to 2022 because I know that I still have things to improve.”

The 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will begin on January 17.