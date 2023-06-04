Magazine

Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon

Russian players will be allowed to take part in Wimbledon this year but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is not expecting the grasscourt Grand Slam to roll out the red carpet for them.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 21:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action.
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ALSO READ
Djokovic edges closer to Grand Slam record with spot in French Open last eight

Pavlyuchenkova, whose ranking of 333rd does not guarantee her an entry into the main draw in London, has just reached the quarter-finals at the French Open -- a performance that would normally open the door for a wild-card entry at Wimbledon next month.

Asked if she would apply, Pavlyuchenkova laughed.

“Are you serious?” she told a press conference. “Do you think after the situation last year they would give me a wild card this year?”

Wimbledon announced in March that it had lifted its ban which prevented athletes from Russian and Belarus playing last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“No grass season for me this year,” said Pavlyuchenkova, who will face world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek for a place in the last four in Paris, three years after reaching the final. 

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
