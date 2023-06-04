Djokovic edges closer to Grand Slam record with spot in French Open last eight

Published : Jun 04, 2023 20:42 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Pablo Juan Varillas of Peru during the Men’s Singles Fourth Round match. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World number three Novak Djokovic inched closer to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The Serbian, who is currently tied with Spain’s Rafa Nadal at 22 majors, was untroubled by his 94th-ranked opponent, the first Peruvian in 29 years to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, on a windy day on Philippe Chatrier court.

He attacked Varillas at every opportunity to avoid being drawn into lengthy baseline battles that had seen the 27-year-old win all his three previous rounds in five-set marathons.

Varillas lost the vast majority of the shorter rallies and could not find a way back into the match as Djokovic set up a quarter-final against 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic has now reached the quarter-finals at the French Open for a record 17th time, one more than 14-time champion Rafa Nadal who is absent this year due to injury.