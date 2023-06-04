Magazine

Djokovic edges closer to Grand Slam record with spot in French Open last eight

The Serbian, who is currently tied with Spain’s Rafa Nadal at 22 majors, was untroubled by Pablo Varillas on a windy day on Philippe Chatrier court.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 20:42 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Pablo Juan Varillas of Peru during the Men’s Singles Fourth Round match.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Pablo Juan Varillas of Peru during the Men’s Singles Fourth Round match. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Pablo Juan Varillas of Peru during the Men’s Singles Fourth Round match. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World number three Novak Djokovic inched closer to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The Serbian, who is currently tied with Spain’s Rafa Nadal at 22 majors, was untroubled by his 94th-ranked opponent, the first Peruvian in 29 years to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, on a windy day on Philippe Chatrier court.

He attacked Varillas at every opportunity to avoid being drawn into lengthy baseline battles that had seen the 27-year-old win all his three previous rounds in five-set marathons.

Varillas lost the vast majority of the shorter rallies and could not find a way back into the match as Djokovic set up a quarter-final against 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic has now reached the quarter-finals at the French Open for a record 17th time, one more than 14-time champion Rafa Nadal who is absent this year due to injury.

