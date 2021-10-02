Tennis Tennis Andrey Rublev beats Schwartzman, reaches San Diego Open semifinals Russia's Andrey Rublev beat World No. 6 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5 to move into the semifinals of the San Diego Open. AP 02 October, 2021 10:22 IST Andrey Rublev will next face Cameron Norrie. - AP AP 02 October, 2021 10:22 IST Top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 6 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5 on Friday to reach the San Diego Open semifinals.Chasing a tour-leading fifth title of the season, Rublev will face fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Denis Shapovalov.ALSO READ - Clijsters, Murray handed wildcards for Indian WellsIn the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Casper Ruud beat ninth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4, and Grigor Dimitrov topped Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :