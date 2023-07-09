MagazineBuy Print

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in Wimbledon five-set thriller

Rublev was not broken once in the whole match on Centre Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 22:24 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Andrey Rublev celebrates winning match point against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles fourth round.
Andrey Rublev celebrates winning match point against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles fourth round. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Andrey Rublev celebrates winning match point against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles fourth round. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

The Russian seventh seed was not broken once in the whole match on Centre Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

READ | Safiullin knocks out Shapovalov to reach maiden major quarterfinals

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

“It was the most lucky shot ever,” said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

He said he kept believing the chances would come even though Bublik was so strong on serve throughout the match.

“I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set,” he added. “I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him.

“Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.”

Rublev, who fired 21 aces to Bublik’s 39, will next face the winner of the match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

