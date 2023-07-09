MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes

Wimbledon 2023, July 10 schedule: Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina will be seen in action during the day eight of The Championships on Monday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 20:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina will be seen in action during the day eight of The Championships on Monday. 
| Photo Credit: Getty Images & AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina will be seen in action during the day eight of The Championships on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images & AP

Number one men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s singles champion Elena Rybakina will be in the fourth-round action on Centre Court on the eighth day of The Championships in London on Monday.

While Alcaraz will be up against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Rybakina will take on 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Ons Jabeur and Daniil Medvedev will also be seen in action during the day’s play with Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova also in the star-studded matchday lineup.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day eight of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court:

Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [13] B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) - 6 PM IST

Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [6] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [9] P. Kvitova (CZE)

Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs M. Berrettini (ITA)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on  Star Sports 2 and  Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on  Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1:

Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [3] D. Medvedev vs J. Lehecka (CZE)

Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] E. Alexandrova vs [2] A. Sabalenka

Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] G. Dimitrov (BUL) vs [6] H. Rune (DEN)

Court 2:

Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [25] M. Keys (USA) vs M. Andreeva

Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - C. Eubanks (USA) vs [5] S. Tsitsipas (GRE)

