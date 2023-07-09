Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes

Number one men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s singles champion Elena Rybakina will be in the fourth-round action on Centre Court on the eighth day of The Championships in London on Monday.
While Alcaraz will be up against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Rybakina will take on 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.
Ons Jabeur and Daniil Medvedev will also be seen in action during the day’s play with Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova also in the star-studded matchday lineup.
Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day eight of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court:
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [13] B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) - 6 PM IST
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [6] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [9] P. Kvitova (CZE)
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs M. Berrettini (ITA)
Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
Court 1:
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [3] D. Medvedev vs J. Lehecka (CZE)
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] E. Alexandrova vs [2] A. Sabalenka
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] G. Dimitrov (BUL) vs [6] H. Rune (DEN)
Court 2:
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [25] M. Keys (USA) vs M. Andreeva
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - C. Eubanks (USA) vs [5] S. Tsitsipas (GRE)
