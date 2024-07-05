‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

Andy Murray suffered a losing start in his farewell to Wimbledon on Thursday, weeping openly in front of his adoring fans before admitting: “I wish I could play forever.”

Murray, a two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, and brother Jamie were defeated 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers of Australia in the first round of men’s doubles.

It was the first episode of a retirement three-parter -- the 37-year-old is scheduled to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon before he retires at the Paris Olympics.

After having a metal hip inserted in 2019, suffering ankle damage this year and undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon, Murray has reluctantly accepted the writing is on the wall.

His career has yielded three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic golds, a Davis Cup and the world number one ranking.

“Look it’s hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant,” he said.

- ‘Love the sport’ -

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

Tears flowed when video tributes were paid to Murray by a number of stars including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Career-long rival Novak Djokovic was courtside to witness Murray’s emotional evening in the spotlight.

“It was obviously really special to play with Jamie,” added Murray.

“We never got chance to do it before (at Wimbledon) and the way things worked out, there was a chance.

“It was a bit of a race to get out here. Physically it wasn’t easy but I am glad we did it.”

Murray received a standing ovation when he walked onto Centre Court alongside his brother, older by 15 months and a winner of two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles.

Up in the players’ box, his family, including mother Judy, father William, wife Kim and two of his children joined in the applause.

The famous arena witnessed some of Murray’s most dramatic moments.

His tearful 2012 final loss to Roger Federer was followed by Olympic gold just weeks later.

“I’m not saying I’m the most outgoing or bubbly personality, but I think people probably saw how much I cared about the sport for the first time maybe,” said Murray of that loss to the Swiss great.

In 2013 Murray claimed his first Wimbledon title, ending a 77-year wait for a British male champion, and added another three years later.

On Thursday, the former world number one was treated to ecstatic cheers even when it was announced it was his turn to serve.

- ‘Let’s go!’ -

Hardly surprisingly, Murray appeared stiff in his movement, not helped by the chilly temperatures, which dipped to 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

The brothers had a set point in the opener, which they were unable to convert.

Hijikata made them pay with a drive forehand down the middle of the court when it came to his turn to capitalise on his team’s set point.

“Let’s go” shouted Andy Murray when he and Jamie staved off break points on his serve in the opening game of the second set.

Murray had grimaced as he struggled on serve -- he defiantly punched the air when he prevailed.

Moments later, Murray treated his fans to his trademark, nerve-tingling roar that has regularly bounced around Centre Court for the best part of two decades as he unleashed a winning forehand for a 2-0 lead in the second set.

The euphoria was brief as left-handed Jamie was broken.

Peers unintentionally speared a fierce forehand at the body of Andy Murray and immediately apologised.

Jamie dropped serve again as the Australian pair moved into a 4-3 lead, with Hijikata eventually sealing victory with a smart backhand down the centre.