Tennis Tennis Andy Murray granted wild card for Miami Open Andy Murray, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after injury lay-offs due to hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open winner having won the title in 2009 and 2013. Reuters 15 March, 2021 22:22 IST Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 (File Photo). - Reuters Photo Reuters 15 March, 2021 22:22 IST Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday.The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013."It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open Tournament Director and former player James Blake said in a news release.RELATED | Angry Dzumhur suffers default after refusing to play over line call "As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.The 33-year-old Briton's last tournament was the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev two weeks ago. He then decided to sit out this week's Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.The Miami Open, which will feature 74 of the top-77 ranked men, is scheduled to run from March 22 to April 4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.