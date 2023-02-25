Tennis

Murray saves five match points to reach Qatar Open final

Two-time Qatar champion Murray will take on world number eight Daniil Medvedev or Canadian world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime in Saturday’s final.

Reuters
Doha 25 February, 2023 00:56 IST
Doha 25 February, 2023 00:56 IST
Andy Murray in action.

Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Qatar champion Murray will take on world number eight Daniil Medvedev or Canadian world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime in Saturday’s final.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said the ‘Law of Averages’ had finally swung in his favour after he saved five match points to defeat Jiri Lehecka at the Qatar Open on Friday and reach a first ATP Tour final since June last year.

Murray beat his Czech opponent 6-0 3-6 7-6(6), fighting back from 5-3 down in the decider.

The 35-year-old Briton has shown great resilience during his run to the final in Doha and his latest victory was his fourth three-set win in four games, which included comeback wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Alexandre Muller.

Asked how he managed to close out the narrow victories, Murray pointed to learning from defeats last season, telling reporters: “One of the great things about the scoring system in this sport is things can change very quickly.

Also Read
Swiatek defeats Gauff, Krejcikova beats Pegula to set up Dubai final

“I had multiple conversations with my team in the middle to the end part of last year, and I lost lots of close matches.

“I said, ‘As soon as I start winning some, then that’s going to change quickly because of the law of averages, really, like I couldn’t keep losing that many matches’.

“If I kept working hard and kept improving just a little bit, then those matches would change. So I’m glad that I was right with that, and I hope it continues.”

The former world number one added that navigating a way out of so many tricky situations in a short timespan had bolstered his self-belief.

“There is a certain calmness to those situations, because you have been in them a lot in a short period of time. You know how you need to try and play and it becomes a little bit of a habit,” Murray said.

“Maybe it’s a little bit in the back of the opponent’s mind, as well. There have been periods where someone like Novak (Djokovic) has come back from very difficult situations, and it has appeared that players think about it a little when they are getting close to the finish line.

“That’s something that I’m feeling a bit just now, and obviously I will try to keep that going.”

Wild card Murray will face either Canada’s second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us