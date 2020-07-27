Tennis Tennis ‘Apprehensive’ Murray mentally switched on for US Open The US Open will be held without spectators, and organisers are planning to set up a strict bio-security “bubble” around the tournament to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus. Reuters 27 July, 2020 11:33 IST Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam singles winner, returned from a seven-month injury layoff last month at a charity event organised by his brother Jamie. - Getty Images Reuters 27 July, 2020 11:33 IST Britain's Andy Murray is still feeling “apprehensive” about travelling to New York for the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the former World No. 1 says he is mentally preparing for the Grand Slam.The United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world and reported over 50,000 cases daily during the last seven days.READ: ATP, WTA cancel all China events in 2020 due to coronavirusThe US Open, which is due to start on Aug. 31, will be held without spectators, and organisers are planning to set up a strict bio-security “bubble” around the tournament to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.“Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it,” Murray told British media. “But mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that.“If it wasn't happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I'm planning for it to go ahead.”Murray, a three-time Grand Slam singles winner, returned from a seven-month injury layoff last month at a charity event organised by his brother Jamie.RELATED: Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption“The issue for us is the travel, so we'll probably be a bit apprehensive getting over there,” he added. “Hopefully the U.S. Open can go ahead ... but if not, I'm also OK with that.“It's not like I'm saying it must go ahead. So long as it's safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos