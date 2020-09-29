Tennis Tennis French Open: Kerber goes out early again in Paris Angelique Kerber goes down 6-3, 6-3 to Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in the first round. Reuters PARIS 29 September, 2020 09:27 IST Angelique Kerber reacts during her first round match against Kaja Juvan. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 29 September, 2020 09:27 IST Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber suffered yet another first-round exit at the French Open when she was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Monday.ALSO READ | Muguruza survives Zidansek testThe German, whose best result at Roland Garros was reaching the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2018, was never in contention on a floodlit court 14 as she went out in the first round for the fourth time in the last five years. Kerber, seeded 18th in Paris, has won the other three Grand Slams but has never been comfortable on the French clay and this year was no different.The 32-year-old bowed out after one hour and seven minutes when she made her 30th unforced error. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos