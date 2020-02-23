Ankita Raina wins ITF title in Jodhpur

Top-seeded Ankita Raina sailed past Berfu Cengiz of Turkey 7-5, 6-1 to clinch the singles title in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Sardar Club, Ratanada, on Sunday.



It was the second singles title this season for the 27-year-old, who had won a doubles crown in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It was the 11th career singles title for Ankita on the Tour since her first in 2012.

It was also the third successive victory for Ankita over Berfu, in the last three years in the professional circuit. She did not drop a set in the whole tournament and not more than six games in any of the five singles matches.



Ankita had made the doubles final earlier with Snehal Mane, a fellow trainee of coach Hemant Bendrey in Pune.