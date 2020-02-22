Tennis Tennis Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak lose to Bryan twins in Delray Beach Open quarters India’s number two doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open. PTI Florida, USA 22 February, 2020 20:05 IST Divij Sharan (L) and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak lose to top seeded doubles pair Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan of USA. - Getty Images PTI Florida, USA 22 February, 2020 20:05 IST India’s number two doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open here.The Indo-kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year.Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 to the Bryan Brothers. They made a comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4 to set up a Super Tie Breaker clash.Speaking after the game, Sharan said, “It was a tough challenge against the Bryan Brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and look forward to the next week in Chile.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos