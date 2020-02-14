Ankita Raina advances to doubles semifinals in Thailand

Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands reached the doubles semifinals with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Xun Fang Ying and Zheng Saisai of China in the $275,000 WTA tennis tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand, on Thursday.



In the semifinals, Ankita and partner will play fourth seeds Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia.



In the $804,180 ATP event in New York, Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand lost the doubles quarterfinals, after having beaten the top seeds in the first round.



The results: $804,180 ATP, New York, US

Doubles (quarterfinals): Steve Johnson & Reilly Opelka (US) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4.



$275,000 WTA, Hua Hin, Thailand

Doubles (quarterfinals): Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Xun Fang Ying & Zheng Saisai (Chn) 7-6(5), 6-4.



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mchal Konecny (Cze) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 7-6(5).