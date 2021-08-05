Tennis Tennis ATP men's tennis rankings to return to pre-pandemic system The tour announced Wednesday that the change back to its usual rolling system will come on August 23. AP 05 August, 2021 10:03 IST The ranking system will use a special setup that accounted for tournaments canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.. - Getty Images AP 05 August, 2021 10:03 IST The ATP men's tennis tour will return to its pre-pandemic, 52-week ranking system later this month after a year using a special setup that accounted for tournaments canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.The tour announced Wednesday that the change back to its usual rolling system will come on August 23, taking into account results from the Western & Southern Open, which ends the day before. ALSO READ | Nadal marks comeback with three-set win over Sock in Washington The US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, starts August 30. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :