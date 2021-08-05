Tennis

ATP men's tennis rankings to return to pre-pandemic system

The tour announced Wednesday that the change back to its usual rolling system will come on August 23.

05 August, 2021 10:03 IST
The ranking system will use a special setup that accounted for tournaments canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak..   -  Getty Images

The ATP men's tennis tour will return to its pre-pandemic, 52-week ranking system later this month after a year using a special setup that accounted for tournaments canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tour announced Wednesday that the change back to its usual rolling system will come on August 23, taking into account results from the Western & Southern Open, which ends the day before.

The US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, starts August 30.

