Tennis

Rune faces Van de Zandschulp again in Munich final

Top seed Rune booked his ticket to Sunday’s final after defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets in Saturday’s semi-final.

AFP
Berlin 22 April, 2023 21:28 IST
Berlin 22 April, 2023 21:28 IST
Holger Rune in action at the BMW Open tennis, in Munich.

Holger Rune in action at the BMW Open tennis, in Munich. | Photo Credit: Sven Hoppe/AP

Top seed Rune booked his ticket to Sunday’s final after defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets in Saturday’s semi-final.

Defending champion Holger Rune and Botic van de Zandschulp will face off in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich for the second year running.

Top seed Rune booked his ticket to Sunday’s final after defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets in Saturday’s semi-final.

Also Read
Tsitsipas overcomes Musetti to reach Barcelona Open final

The 19-year-old Dane, who has never lost in Munich, made short work of O’Connell, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Ranked 82 in the world, O’Connell made it through to the last four after dispatching home favourite Alexander Zverev in the round of 16.

Later, fourth-seeded Van de Zandschulp beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in his semi-final.

In the 2022 final Rune claimed his first ATP title when Van de Zandschulp retired injured when leading 4-3 in the opening set.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us