Tennis

Tsitsipas overcomes Musetti to reach Barcelona Open final

Musetti saved a match point in the second set at 4-5 to force a decider, but was outplayed by Tsitsipas who broke in the second game of the final iteration .

AFP
BARCELONA 22 April, 2023 21:11 IST
BARCELONA 22 April, 2023 21:11 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his third final at the Barcelona Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his third final at the Barcelona Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Musetti saved a match point in the second set at 4-5 to force a decider, but was outplayed by Tsitsipas who broke in the second game of the final iteration .

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Barcelona Open final for the third time.

The Greek second-seed lost on both occasions against Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021 and may face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, who plays Dan Evans later Saturday in the other semifinal.

Musetti twice went a break up in an entertaining first set, but Tsitsipas, runner-up at the Australian Open in January, battled back immediately both times.

Also Read
In-form Andrey Rublev reaches Banja Luka final

The Italian saved match point in the second set at 4-5 to force a decisive third set, but was outplayed in the final iteration.

Tsitsipas survived a break point in the first game of the third set and then broke himself for 2-0, applying pressure on Musetti’s serve which he could not live with.

Musetti did not have to play his quarterfinal clash after Jannik Sinner withdrew through illness, but Tsitsipas was the stronger in the third set.

Tsitsipas wrapped up the win after two hours and 28 minutes, seeing out his final two service games without dropping a point.

World number two Alcaraz is aiming for his third title of the season in Barcelona, after triumphing at Indian Wells and Buenos Aires.

In the Spaniard’s way lies Evans, who defeated Casper Ruud’s conqueror Francisco Cerundolo on Thursday to reach the semifinals, but lost in straight sets in his only prior clash with Alcaraz in 2021.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us