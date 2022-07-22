Tennis

ATP tour hoping to increase LGBTQ inclusion

In an anonymous, online survey conducted by ATP, 75 per cent of players said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs.

LONDON 22 July, 2022 21:18 IST
The ATP is teaming up with You Can Play, a group working to increase LGBTQ inclusion in sports, after 75 per cent of players who participated in a survey by the men’s tennis tour said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs.

The tour announced on Friday that it is launching a multiyear education partnership with You Can Play, which has worked with the NHL, MLS and NASCAR.

The ATP’s anonymous, online survey was distributed to hundreds of players last year; 65 responded. Some also agreed to be interviewed.

The ATP said its findings “indicated a strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players publicly disclosing their sexuality to others.”

There are no openly gay athletes in men’s tennis currently.

The tour said a majority of participants “were supportive of ATP taking action to combat homophobia.”

