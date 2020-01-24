Australian Open 2020: Djokovic demolishes Nishioka in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic brushed past Yoshihito Nishioka to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Friday. The Serbian superstar produced a brilliant performance to crush Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, a 16-time Srand Slam champion, incredibly lost just eight points on serve during his victory, which came after 85 minutes. A record seven-time winner in Melbourne, Djokovic set up a clash with Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Djokovic – who thrashed Nishioka at last year's Davis Cup Finals – made a fast start, racing into a 3-0 lead that would prove decisive in the first set.

Nishioka sent a backhand long to fall behind immediately in the second set and Djokovic was in complete command throughout, particularly on serve.

Djokovic incredibly lost just one point on serve through the opening two sets, left untroubled by Nishioka. He broke to love to begin the third set and opened up a 4-0 lead on his way to a convincing win.