Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Serena powers through first round in Melbourne Serena Williams needed less than an hour to get past Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open first round match on Monday. Dejan Kalinic at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 09:14 IST 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams celebrates at Melbourne Park after beating Anastasia Potapova. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 09:14 IST Serena Williams produced a brilliant display to power past Anastasia Potapova in the Australian Open first round on Monday.The American star started her campaign in Melbourne in style, needing just 58 minutes to cruise past Potapova 6-0 6-3.Williams was in dominant form from the outset on Rod Laver Arena as her bid to join Margaret Court on a record 24 grand slam titles started with an impressive victory.The 38-year-old is now 19-0 in Australian Open first-round matches, and will face either Tamara Zidansek or Han Na-lae next.Williams was flawless in the first set, hitting 10 winners and winning the opener in just 19 minutes as Potapova had no answers.READ | Australian Open 2020: 10 first-round matches to watch out for The Russian teenager improved in the second set and even broke for a 2-1 lead before Williams responded.Williams grabbed a decisive break in the eighth game when Potapova sent a forehand into the net, her victory completed in less than an hour. STATISTICAL BREAKDOWNSerena Williams [8] bt Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORSWilliams – 24/16Potapova – 11/17ACES/DOUBLE FAULTSWilliams – 9/2Potapova – 4/2BREAK POINTS WONWilliams – 5/6Potapova – 1/3FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGEWilliams – 61Potapova – 50PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVEWilliams – 81/45Potapova – 62/24TOTAL POINTSWilliams – 58Potapova – 35