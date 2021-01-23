Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Joao Sousa withdraws due to strict COVID-19 protocols Joao Sousa - the doubles partner of Rohan Bopanna - says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19. Reuters 23 January, 2021 22:28 IST Joao Sousa said he tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure but has since returned a negative test and is asymptomatic. - Getty Images Reuters 23 January, 2021 22:28 IST Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne ahead of the February 8-21 Grand Slam after positive cases were discovered on three flights ferrying them to Australia.Sousa said he tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure but has since returned a negative test and is asymptomatic.READ: Barty itching to get started at Australian Open"Even though I already tested negative and have no symptoms, due to the strict rules of the Australian government, I won't be able to travel," Sousa wrote on Instagram on Saturday.Sousa has not missed the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2013 when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon qualifiers. This year, he was to partner India's Rohan Bopanna in doubles.The 31-year-old joins former world No.1 Andy Murray among players withdrawing from the year's first Grand Slam after testing positive for the virus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos